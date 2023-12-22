Rain in Vista early Friday morning. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

San Diegans were awakened overnight by rare thunder and lightning as a heavy storm drenched the region, with more rain expected Friday.

“A heavy band of rain and thunderstorms passed through coastal San Diego County a little before midnight,” the National Weather Service said.

Winds gusted as high as 55 mph, and half an inch of rain was recorded in less than an hour in many coastal areas.

Was anyone else awakened last night? ⚡️ Here's a look at what happened as an area of low pressure moved over SoCal. Showers and storms for us as well as some welcome rain for our friends to the east @NWSPhoenix & @NWSTucson ☔️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zbxCUBrTzH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2023

A flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening and another wave of thunderstorms is expected.

“A band of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to swing through the region this morning,” the weather service said. “This will taper off to showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.”

Highs Friday will be 65 to 68 along the coast, around 66 in the western valleys, 58 to 63 near the foothills, 50 to 57 in the mountains and 64 to 67 in the mountains.

Showers could linger into Saturday morning, but dry and warmer weather will

follow for Christmas day and into next week.