Flooding in Mission Valley in January. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A flood watch will be in effect for most of San Diego County from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon as a slow-moving storm moves into Southern California.

The National Weather Service forecast showers to begin Wednesday night. Rainfall over the next three days is expected to total 2 to 3 inches from the coast to the mountains and

around 1 inch in the deserts.

“A low pressure system moving southward off the central California coast will continue to draw moisture northward into southern California with bands of showers developing over the coastal waters and moving northward into adjacent land areas,” the weather service said.

Highs Wednesday will be around 70 along the coast, 69 to 72 in the western valleys, 63 to 68 near the foothills, 56 to 63 in the mountains and 73 to 76 in the deserts.

There is a slight chance of lightning at the beaches through Friday. A west-northwest swell Thursday will bring elevated surf and a higher risk of strong rip currents.

The city of San Diego is making storm preparations and taking steps to prevent flooding.

Starting Monday, the city’s Stormwater Department began placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, and street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways.

Throughout the rain, stormwater staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.