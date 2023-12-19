Flooded road near Camino Del Este in Mission Valley last January. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

As rainfall is in the forecast over the next several days, the City of San Diego is continuing its year-round storm preparations and taking proactive steps to prevent flooding.

Starting Monday, the City’s Stormwater Department began placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, and street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways. Throughout the rain event, Stormwater staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.

San Diego residents can individually prepare for the rains and help reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking a few simple steps:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings, and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

During the rains, multiple crews from the City’s Storm Patrol will be actively monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches. To prioritize safety for residents, the City may close flood-prone roads ahead of the upcoming storm.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council District. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags.

As the sandbags are not pre-filled, residents are encouraged to also plan to buy sand at local hardware stores, landscape suppliers or wherever else sand can be purchased. Sandbags are available at the locations listed below only Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.

• Council District 1 – Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

• Council District 2 (inland) – North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

• Council District 2 (coastal) – Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

• Council District 3 – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

• Council District 4 – Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

• Council District 5 – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

• Council District 6 – Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

• Council District 7 – Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

• Council District 8 – San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

• Council District 8 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

• Council District 9 -City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Residents should report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911. For more information and resources on how to properly prepare before a storm, please visit the City’s Storm Preparedness web page.