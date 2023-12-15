The Harris Family Senior Residence in City Heights when it was under construction.

Dozens of residents and supporters celebrated the first anniversary of the grand opening of the Harris Family Senior Residence and Mid-City Family Apartments on Dec. 13, at the complex Town Square.

The intergenerational housing community is located at the northeast intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue in San Diego.

Organized by Serving Seniors and sponsored by the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation, attendees enjoyed a catered meal, dancing to holiday classics and party songs with a live DJ, games, and a photo booth with their neighbors from both complexes.

Members of the Harris Family including siblings Richard, David, Jerry, Mike, and Sally Harris joined the event and mingled with the residents.

“Having the Harris family help celebrate with our residents is a special treat,” said Paul Downey, Serving Seniors’ President/CEO. “This complex is a national model for intergenerational housing purposely designed that is affordable.”

The Harris Family Senior Residence offers 117 one-bedroom units for qualifying older adults 62 years old and up earning no more than 40%, 50%, and 60% of area median income.

The Mid-City Family Apartments consist of 78 units serving households earning no more than 50% and 60% of area median income.

“Bringing older adults together here at this special, intergenerational complex, there’s so many young children here with older adults. It’s really a tremendous thing,” said Joe Gavin, chief program officer for the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. “It’s really what we’re about as a foundation: to improve the social fabric through programs and services for people to connect with resources and access services. It makes an impact on all of us, not just older adults, but all of society.”

For more information visit: https://servingseniors.org/