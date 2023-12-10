A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

The holiday season can be a dangerous time for people on the roads, and the Chula Vista Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

For instance, In December 2021, 1,013 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Beginning Dec. 13 through New Year’s Day, the Chula Vista Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, to stop suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” Agent Brian Carter said. “Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”

The Chula Vista Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.