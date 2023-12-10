Sheriff’s deputies exchange guns for firearms at North County “gun safety” event. Courtesy San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

A successful “gun safety event” in North County on Sunday afternoon netted nearly 300 unwanted firearms.

A total of 293 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during Sunday’s event at the North County Regional Center.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, in association with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Oceanside Police Department, offered $100 and $200 gift cards for a wide range of firearms and ghost guns.

Anonymous donations were also accepted at the event.

Additionally, the sheriff’s department provided free gun cable locks and security boxes to residents to secure firearms at home. A total of 13 cable locks and 13 gun lock boxes that were given out, authorities said.

Those who successfully turned in firearms had the opportunity to also choose a mini-cruiser skateboard donated by New Vision Church as an incentive.

Firearms had to be in working order, be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. After being collected, all weapons were processed.

According to the sheriff’s department, any firearms found to have been involved in a crime were referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. For guns that were found to be stolen, the original owners would be contacted.

All other remaining weapons were scheduled to be destroyed.

City News Service contributed to this report.