Guns collected by law enforcement at a similar event in Encinitas last month. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a gun safety event Sunday in an attempt to remove unwanted firearms from the streets.

The sheriff’s department, in association with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Oceanside Police Department, is seeking the public’s unwanted handguns, rifles and shotguns in exchange for $100 gift cards. Gift cards of $200 are available for assault weapons and ghost guns.

The event will receive donations until 2 p.m. Sunday at the North County Regional Center at 325 South Melrose Drive in Vista.

So far, we’ve had a great turn out at TODAY’S @SDSheriff Gun Safety Event at the North County Regional Center (325 South Melrose Drive) in @cityofvista. We’ll be here until 2 p.m. Get a gift card for your unwanted gun. Free gun cable locks and security boxes while supplies last.… pic.twitter.com/lVHUpasemr — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 10, 2023

Firearms must be in working order, must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. A deputy or officer will provide further instructions.

All weapons collected will be destroyed.

The sheriff’s department is also providing free gun cable locks and security boxes to residents looking to secure firearms at home.

City News Service contributed to this article.