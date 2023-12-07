The 70,000-gallon kelp tank at the Birch Aquarium. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Birch Aquarium this week announced the return of Tidepooling Adventures in January and a new immersive art installation, “Hold Fast,” in February.

Tidepooling Adventures will allow nature lovers to explore local tide pools beginning Jan. 20. During the 90-minute outing, guests will discover incredible animals that live in the intertidal zone, the rocky area that is exposed during low tide. Guests will also learn to safely navigate slippery rocks and spot the most elusive creatures in this rugged environment.

Tickets for Tidepooling Adventures go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 with prices at $20 for aquarium members and $25 for the general public. For more details or to purchase tickets visit https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/events/tidepooling-adventure.

In addition to the return of Tidepooling Adventures, Birch Aquarium announced “Hold Fast,”

an immersive art installation that explores local kelp forests and climate change through the lens of three local artists and scientists who are using their unique skills and talents to take climate action.

The exhibit, which opens Feb. 8, will take guests through a labyrinth of cyanotype-printed giant kelp by photo-based artist and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. Guests will also be able to dive into the details of local species via gyotaku prints by artist Dwight Hwang and witness up-to-the-minute kelp forest mapping by Scripps Oceanography PhD student Mohammad Sedarat.

Hold Fast will replace “Oddities: Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections,” which opened at Birch Aquarium in June 2018 and has welcomed more than 2 million guests from around the world. Hold Fast will be on display until September, 2024.

Hold Fast is included with the cost of general admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. Annual memberships are also available.

Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information including a daily schedule of events.