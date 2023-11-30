Asian citrus psyllids (ACPs) carry a bacteria that causes a fatal citrus-tree disease called Huanglongbing, for which there is no cure. Photo courtesy of the USDA.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture declared a new citrus quarantine in Valley Center on Thursday after a discovery on a residential property.

Officials detected the citrus tree disease known as Huanglongbing, or citrus greening, in five orange trees at the site.

The tree-killing bacterial disease was found during a routine inspection. It is a major threat to San Diego County’s $138 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners, according to a statement from the county.

The disease causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees. There are more than 120 growers on about 1,100 acres of land dedicated to commercial citrus within the Valley Center quarantine. In addition, 120 nurseries that may have citrus trees.

The commodities on these Valley Center properties are valued at $19.4 million.

“Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus,” said San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang, “so our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading any farther.

Partners, including state and federal agencies, residents and agricultural operators, she said, are working to protect the food supply, local agriculture and environment.

“Infected trees may have areas with mottled yellow leaves, generally seen in asymmetrical patterns and bear small, asymmetrical fruit which are partially green bitter, and not fit for sale or eating,” the county said. “The disease destroys the appearance and economic value of the trees and eventually causes their death, typically within a few years.”

Quarantines already exist in the city of Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo in San Diego. The new area covers a space bordered on the north by the intersection of state Route 76 and Pala Road; to the south by Interstate 15 and Deer Springs Road; to the west by Camino del Rey, and to the east by Valley Center.

The only exception to the quarantine is for agricultural businesses that must adhere to specific requirements for treatment, cleaning and packing commercial fruit prior to movement.

The disease is not harmful to people or animals. HLB is spread by tiny insects, the Asian citrus psyllid, if they carry the bacterium when they feed on citrus trees.

The state, along with the county Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures, will work with residents in the immediate area to arrange for treatment of citrus trees as a protective measure. County officials are also proactively notifying local citrus growers, plant nurseries and other related businesses.

According to the county, if the disease is detected in additional citrus trees in the quarantine area, officials will contact properties regarding treatment and removal of the infected trees. Nearby trees will be treated and regulatory survey efforts will be increased to prevent the spread of the disease.

Inside the quarantine area, residents are urged to take the following steps:

Do not move citrus plants, leaves, or foliage into or out of the quarantine area

Cooperate with agricultural officials who are inspecting trees, taking samples and treating for the pest

If residents no longer wish to care for a citrus tree, consider contacting a tree removal service to discuss options to help ensure trees do not continue to host the pest and disease

Only buy citrus trees from reputable local nurseries, and

Report citrus trees that seem to be sick or dying even though they also appear to be well-watered and well-maintained. Contact CDFA’s toll free Pest Hotline at 800-491-1899 or visit cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp

For questions regarding moving commercial citrus and HLB quarantine regulations, contact the San Diego Department of Agriculture, Weights, and Measures at 760-752-4700 or visit online.

– City News Service