A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans maintenance crews will close the southbound Interstate 805 connector ramp to eastbound state Route 52 Saturday for bridge work.

The shutdown will be in place from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., Caltrans officials said.

Motorists will be detoured to the westbound SR-52 connector ramp to the southbound Genesee Avenue loop off-ramp, continue south on Genesee Avenue to the eastbound SR-52 on-ramp, according to Caltrans.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment.

–City News Service