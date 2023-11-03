Forensic recreation of unidentified victim of September fatality accident in El Cajon and some of the clothing she wore at the time. Image courtesy County of San Diego Communications Office.

Investigators with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office are asking for help and information from the public in order to identify a woman who was hit and killed late in the evening of September 22 while crossing Cuyamaca Street north of Weld Boulevard in El Cajon.

The driver stopped and called 911. El Cajon police officers and Santee firefighters arrived to help, but the unidentified woman died at the scene.

The woman is described as Black, with brown eyes and grey and black short, curly hair. She was approximately 40 to 50 years old, 5’3″ tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was not carrying identification with her at the time of the incident, and investigators have not been able to identify her with fingerprints.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at (858) 694-2905 and reference case number 2023-03094.