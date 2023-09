Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Weld Boulevard in El Cajon, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. Friday, according to the El Cajon Police Department. The woman was struck by a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was not immediately available.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

–City News Service