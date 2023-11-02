The Tijuana River Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission San Diego Citizens Forum board will host an in-person and virtual public meeting on Wednesday in Coronado.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Coronado Library, 640 Orange Ave., and is expected to last two hours.

Virtual access is available via Microsoft Teams. Call in for phone access at 872-240-1286, with conference ID 230 947 729#.

For those connecting via phone, presentations will be available before the start of the meeting at the San Diego Citizens Forum page.

Dr. David Sodeman, chief of monitoring and technical services for the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, will give a presentation on the district installing AQMesh sensors near the Tijuana River Valley and in the surrounding community after hearing concerns from nearby residents regarding odor from sewage spills in the Tijuana River.

The data collected from these sensors will be shared with the public and other agencies as another tool to address ongoing issues within the Tijuana River Valley.

Morgan Rogers of the commission will present an update regarding activities in the San Diego region, including information on the status of the San Diego Wastewater Treatment Plant, impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary, transboundary flows and San Diego–Tijuana wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

The meeting comes at a time when local beaches have increasingly been impacted and subject to advisories or closures, often due to sewage flows from the south.