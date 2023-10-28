Photo courtesy of County News Center

San Diego County health officials Saturday released an updated water contact advisory and closure list for local beaches.

A water closure was added for Avenida Lunar in Coronado, while another was lifted for Bayside Park in Chula Vista.

Other continuing water contact closures, due to bacteria levels that exceed health standards:

Silver Strand Shoreline – shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar

Imperial Beach Shorelines – shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue, and

Tijuana Slough Shoreline – shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows.

Water contact advisories are in place for:

Mission Bay – North Cove

Tourmaline Surf Park – Pacific Beach

La Jolla – Cove Beachline, and

La Jolla – Children’s Pool.

Check online for more information on water contamination in San Diego beaches and bays.

– City News Service contributed to this report