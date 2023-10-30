A Sprinter train operated by the North County Transit District. Photo courtesy NCTD

The North County Transit District was awarded $144,000 from the California Department of Transportation Clean California Local Grant Program for a public art project and security features in the Oceanside Transit Center pedestrian tunnel.

NCTD will use the funding to enhance the pedestrian tunnel to be more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing, improving safety and the customer experience.



“Beautifying public spaces with art has been shown to increase safety and security, improve the customer experience, create a sense of place, deter vandalism, and enhance livability for residents,” said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Council Member Jewel Edson. “This project will not only bring significant benefits to transit riders, it will also provide local residents with a cool new area to enjoy and be proud of.”



NCTD is working with MainStreet Oceanside, a local non-profit, to develop a request for proposals to procure an artist through an in-depth community engagement process. A mural is envisioned for the Oceanside Transit Center Pedestrian Tunnel.

The project area will include the pedestrian entryway into the tunnel (along the stairway and ramps). The Oceanside Transit Center is the main transit hub of North County, which represents the intersection of SPRINTER hybrid rail, COASTER commuter rail, Amtrak, Metrolink, and BREEZE buses.



“This tunnel project represents a wonderful collaboration with the local neighborhood, MainStreet Oceanside, and NCTD to create a community inspired representation of Oceanside’s unique history and diverse culture while increasing the space’s desirability and enjoyment for both locals and visitors,” said Jane Marshall, Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association and MainStreet Oceanside Design Committee Liaison.



The $144,000 in grant funding is from the Clean California Local Grant Program, which includes $100 million Caltrans has allocated for communities to beautify and improve transit centers, among other locations. In addition to the artwork, this funding will allow NCTD to include security improvements such as cameras and speakers to increase safety for pedestrians and to extend the lifespan of the art by discouraging vandalism.

The total project cost for the Oceanside pedestrian tunnel is estimated to be approximately $231,000.