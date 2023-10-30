Image courtesy National Weather Service

Windy conditions will continue across much of San Diego County through Tuesday.

A wind advisory will be in effect for San Diego County valleys and mountains through 8 p.m. Tuesday, covering cities including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

East winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in those areas.

The National Weather Service recommended using extra caution when driving, especially drivers of high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” forecasters said. “Tree limbs could be blown down.”