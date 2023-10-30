Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Extremely dry conditions appeared to contribute to a five-acre brushfire that firefighters quickly brought under control Monday afternoon.

Officials fought the fire with ground and air crews and evacuated about homes and an apartment complex as a precaution ahead of the slow-moving fire, which erupted next to the northbound 15 freeway, just south of W. Bernardo Drive.

A large plume of smoke was reportedly visible from the freeway.

Fire 🔥 adjacent to the 15 Freeway between Rancho Bernardo & Escondido just southeast of Lake Hodges at Battle Mountain Open Space. Saw 1 Fire Engine already present along with a few helicopters 🚁 dropping water 💦 already. #fireseason pic.twitter.com/7hCcl5mmEg — Elijah Nicolas (@eejay) October 30, 2023

The fire was exacerbated by Santa Ana weather. Extremely dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout San Diego County through at least Tuesday evening.

No structural damages or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.