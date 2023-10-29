Gusts of fierce wind sway palm trees. Photo via Pixabay.

A wind advisory has been issued for San Diego County’s valley and mountain areas until 5 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts expected to reach up to 55 mph, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Santa Ana winds were slightly weaker in San Diego County this weekend than in neighboring Orange and Riverside counties, where utilities were considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs in some areas to avoid wildfire danger.

Local winds were expected to increase Sunday night and remain strong Monday and Tuesday, then weaken by midweek. Dry conditions were expected to accompany offshore winds, according to the NWS.

The strong winds and very low relative humidity (5%-15% across inland areas) will lead to near-critical to critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday, the NWS said.

Warming will occur west of the mountains through Monday, with gradual warming across all of Southern California by mid-week.

Along the coast, mostly sunny conditions are expected through Friday, with high temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and sunny through Friday, with highs reaching the low 80s.

Downtown San Diego on Monday and Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the low 80s.

San Diego County desert areas were expected to see highs in the 80s throughout the week, with temperatures ranging from 63 to 73 degrees in the mountains.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast expects a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, sets to 5 feet in the afternoon, mixed northwest swell from 320 degrees and southwest swell from 220 degrees, and water temperatures from 62 to 66 degrees.