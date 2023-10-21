The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival combines Halloween-themed crafts for kids, trick-or-treat stations, and animal meet-and-greets. Photo courtesy Helen Woodward Animal Center

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will kick off its 9th annual Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Day with a “frighteningly fun” day of hands-on animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, crafts, and a journey through a Creepy Vet Clinic.

The event — which will be held next Saturday and Sunday as well — runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the animal center’s Education Building, 6461 El Apajo Road.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year for two reasons: one, everyone has a great time, and two, it’s a perfect way to address some common misconceptions about some of the creepier critters and teach kids about the wonderful things they provide for our environment,” said Haylee Blake, associate director of the Woodward Center’s education programs. “Even though the theme is spooky and creepy, we actually get to help kids get over their fears of these misunderstood creatures.”

For the first time, the event will be open to individual families, instead of just to teachers and scout troop leaders.

The cost is $13.75 per child — which includes animal interactions, all activities, and a mini pumpkin to take home. Accompanying adults costs $7. Visitors can plan their arrival time around meeting and greeting their choice of favorite critters. Visit www.animalcenter.org for more information.

–City News Service