A worker taking part in the renovation project at Kennedy Park. Photo credit: @CityofSanDiego via X.

Community members watched Thursday as the city kicked off major improvements and upgrades at John F. Kennedy Park in Lincoln Park.

The $4.8 million project at the park, originally built in 1971, is being funded by Community Development Block Grant funds and development impact fees.

“We’re working to make sure every neighborhood has access to quality parks,” said Mayor ToddGloria said. “Lincoln Park and other historically underserved communities deserve nice parks where residents can enjoy being outside with friends, family and neighbors.

He added that Kennedy Park is one of 18 set for improvements during this fiscal year.

According to the city, the project includes new restrooms, a picnic shelter and play structures, fitness equipment and site furnishings such as benches, trash and recycling receptacles, a drinking fountain, security lighting and landscaping and irrigation upgrades.

Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe said she looks forward to the community embracing “this development as a win.”

“The investment of $4.8 million in the planning of Kennedy Park shows that we are intentionally promoting safety and livability through environmental design,” she said. “We must be intentional in our efforts to address the long-standing neglect of our quality-of-life issues.”

Kennedy Park, now 52 years old, had security lighting was added in 1978. Since that time, there have been no major renovations to the park, according to a city statement.

The city’s Sustainability Department added 10 upgraded light fixtures in 2018. During the community input process, additional security lighting was identified as the primary concern for residents.

Improvements are expected to be completed by fall 2024.

– City News Service