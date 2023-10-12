Green organic waste recycling being delivered to San Diego homes. Courtesy of the city

San Diego’s Environmental Services Department reported a milestone Thursday with delivery of over 210,000 new green bins to city homes, completing the rollout of organic waste recycling.

The bins are used for food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings, and are collected weekly with regular trash.

The program represents the biggest change to trash and recycling in San Diego’s history.

“Recycling organic waste is a key part of achieving our climate action goals,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “I know changing habits can be hard, but separating your organics keeps waste out of our landfills and reduces harmful emissions created by rotting waste.”

The green bins help the city comply with Senate Bill 1383, which requires all California residents and businesses to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75% by 2025.

Here are key numbers from the recycling program:

Green bins distributed — 213,000

Kitchen pails distributed — 281,000

New organic waste collection routes created — 200

Total organic waste collected to date — 53,000 tons

Organic waste recycling ensures a cleaner, more sustainable future by diverting materials from the landfill and reducing harmful emissions. When organic waste is left to decompose in a landfill, it releases methane, a gas that traps the sun’s heat and contributes to climate change.

However, when organic waste is recycled at the city’s Miramar Greenery, it becomes a renewable resource, creating compost and mulch to nourish gardens, parks, farms and open spaces.

“Recycling organic waste is a simple, yet impactful step each of us can take to fight climate change,” said City Councilmember Joe LaCava, chair of the environment committee. “San Diegans now have the tools to be part of the solution.”