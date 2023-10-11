Jeffrey Hayes cleans the base of the “Black Family” statue. File photo

Jeffrey Hayes is testament to the tenet that one person can make a difference. What he accomplished was the reason for a celebration by community leaders and citizens at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and 40th Street, in what is now called the Neal Petties Mountain View Park.

They gathered this week to celebrate a gift from the state of California of $195,000 to rebuild artwork that had been destroyed years earlier. It was a statue titled “The Black Family,” of which only the base and a small plaque remains. They also be celebrated the man who was responsible for all of this happening –Jeffrey Hayes.

Jeffrey Hayes

His extensive effort to make a difference began by telling the story of his hero Neal Petties to community groups, city officials — anyone willing to listen. He told them how the former SDSU football star and Baltimore Colts player dedicated himself to the people of the community when he was hired by San Diego Parks and Recreation to supervise the park.

Hayes recalled it as a special place for his own family and other community residents, and he never forgot Petties and what he did.

“He was like a life coach for all the kids around here,” Hayes said, recalling that “Mr. Petties would stand in for working mothers in the neighborhood, helping kids who had no fathers in the house.”

Hayes was clear about his goal in telling Petties’ story. He wanted the park facilities to be repaired, replaced, refurbished and urged the renaming to honor Pettie, who was alive when his effort began. Sadly, Petties was stricken with Alzheimers and would die before this extraordinary effort worked its way through city departments, committees and citizens groups.

Hayes dedication didn’t go unnoticed. As part of his advocating for the park and its renaming, he also pushed to rebuild the statue that once graced the park. Dedicated in 1974, the “Black Family” featured four figures standing six feet at the highest, representing a husband, wife and two children.

It was created by artist Rossie Wade in the style of a traditional African wood carving. Assemblymember Akilah Weber called the artwork’s destruction a reflection of the difficult times the Black community has endured in San Diego, with “crippling disparities in our communities.”

Joining the Weber at the event was Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Fourth District Councilmember Monica Montgomery-Steppe. Along with Mayor Todd Gloria, they had all come together to support a state budget request for the art project.

Montgomery-Steppe said the work was to honor the “cultural epicenter for the community” which “speaks to the life of our community”.

Weber said the money to rebuild the statue was important as it “was a symbol of belonging, a symbol of hope and togetherness, and a reminder of the importance of the family unit. It was one place in the community where Black families could see themselves in public art in a positive light.”

Standing quietly nearby, listening to the speakers talk about the park and the statue and praising his efforts to make this happen, Jeffrey Hayes was smiling.