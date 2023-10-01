Star of India. Photo by Chris Stone

The world’s oldest active sailing ship will set sail from the Maritime Museum of San Diego on Veterans Day weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

The museum said seasoned and newly trained sail crew are ready to take out the historic Star of India on Nov. 11 and 12, followed by a sea parade of the museum’s fleet and visiting vessels.

The voyage marks the 160th birthday of the ship, which was launched in 1863 on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea.

“Star of India is an icon in San Diego and this birthday celebration is a day to honor all supporters including volunteers, members, donors, staff, educators, students, partners and the out-of-town visitors and locals that support our mission with attendance and participation in the museum experience,” said Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the museum.

If the winds cooperate, the ship will be towed out of the bay at 9 a.m. each morning to a position west of Point Loma and then continue under sail for the rest of the day before returning to the museum at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available to sail on accompanying ships, and there will be good viewing opportunities along Harbor and Shelter islands and the San Diego waterfront.