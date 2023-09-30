The San Diego central library. Photo courtesy of the city

San Diego Central Library, now open for 10 years, celebrated a decade of learning, literacy and community Saturday.

The city offered a full slate of events in the morning an early afternoon, including swing dancing, live music, a scavenger hunt, children’s story time, face painting and crafts, along with light refreshments, and a happy-birthday sing-a-long with the library’s mascot ODI the Coyote.

There was also a display on view in the 1st Floor Popular Library depicting the history of San Diego Central Library.

Central Library opened on Sept. 28, 2013. Architect Rob Wellington Quigley designed the nine-story, 497,652-square-foot building with unique features, including the iconic latticed dome and multiple terraces overlooking downtown San Diego.

Nearly 8.3 million people have visited Central Library since it opened.

The library features the Dr. Seuss-themed Denny Sanford Children’s Library and two floors dedicated to e3 Civic High School, the first high school to be integrated into a metropolitan central library.

Other features include a 3,000-square-foot art gallery, the Rare Books Room, IDEA Lab and the Sullivan Family Baseball Research Center, the largest baseball research collection outside of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Central Library also offers several community resources including a career center, homeless and mental health outreach and adult literacy services.