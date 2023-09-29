A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

The jackpot in the multi-state Powerball lottery climbed Friday to an estimated $960 million — the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. The next drawing is Saturday.

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and the Powerball number was 7. Wednesday’s jackpot was $856 million, which was the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. It was the 29th drawing since the last time a ticket with all Powerball six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

On July 19, a lucky Powerball player won $1.08 billion after buying the winning ticket at a downtown Los Angeles mini-market for the seventh largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

— City News Service