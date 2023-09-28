A view from Volcan Mountain, where temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s by Sunday. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN camera network

The National Weather Service office in San Diego has forecast an unusually cool weekend, with inland temperatures dropping as much as 20 degrees below normal, along with a deep marine layer.

“A cooling trend will continue through the weekend with strengthening onshore flow and a deepening marine layer,” the weather service said in its Thursday afternoon forecast. “Sunday will likely be the coolest day with inland temperatures as much as 20 degrees below normal.”

Patchy drizzle is likely on Thursday night and Friday morning, with light rain a possibility on Saturday.

Highs Friday will be around 72 along the coast, 73 in the western valleys, 73 to 78 near the foothills, 72 to 82 in the mountains and 93 to 96 in the deserts.

Inland temperatures will fall by 5-10 degrees on Saturday, and then more on Sunday, with highs around 70 in the valleys, 54 to 64 in the mountains and 76 to 80 in the deserts.