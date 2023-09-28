Some features of the future Village View County Park. Photo credit: County News Center

County officials and Fallbrook community members broke ground Thursday on the 6.7-acre Village View County Park.

The new site, set to open in 2025, will feature an all-wheel park or skatepark, shaded picnic and play areas, a multi-purpose field, a walking trail and nature trails and separate off-leash zones for small dogs and large dogs, according to the county.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond thanked Fallbrook residents and county parks staff for paving “the way for a brighter, greener future” that includes a safe place where children can play, parents can enjoy a picnics, and anyone may “take a stroll on a nature trail to enjoy some peace and quiet in a chaotic world.”

“This land is now public park land. It’s yours, it’s mine – it’s ours in perpetuity,” he said.

Park plans also include a native plant garden, a 60-space permeable parking lot, bike parking, an ADA-accessible restroom and a combined drinking fountain and bottle-filling station.

The county parks department held public meetings, issued surveys, worked with focus groups and spoke with community planning groups to hear what residents wanted.

“Personally, I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of the process up until now,” said Brian Albright, county parks and recreation director. “It’s great to see so many people so passionate about building a new park.”

The wished-for skate park is intended to accommodate beginners and seasoned skaters with a bowl, quarter pipes, rails, kickers, wedge ramps, stairs and more.

The park site is one block away from the Fallbrook Community Center, which could allow for coordinated community events, according to a county statement. The site is also close to local schools and downtown Fallbrook.

Village View County Park will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. A grand opening is expected in spring 2025.

– City News Service