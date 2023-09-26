Traffic on Interstate 5 in National City. Photo by Chris Stone

Caltrans is planning another weekend of bridge work in downtown San Diego, closing all but one lane of northbound Interstate 5 from 9 p.m. Friday evening to 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Northbound traffic will be affected beginning at the Mile of Cars Way off-ramp in National City and continuing past Route 163 downtown. Drivers are urged to use northbound Route 15 and Interstate 805 instead.

Southbound traffic on I-5 will not be affected, and Route 163 will remain open to traffic entering and leaving the downtown area.

Crews need the long shutdown to repair the bridge deck over Route 163, the southbound side of which was repaired earlier this month and reopened early.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda.

“During these this closure weekend, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes,” he said.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures.