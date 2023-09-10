Traffic moving again on Interstate 5, as Caltrans completed its weekend work more than 12 hours ahead of schedule. Photo credit: @SDCaltrans via X or Twitter

All lanes are open on Interstate 5 south through downtown San Diego as of mid-afternoon Sunday, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The southbound bridge work was completed, the agency reported via social media before 2 p.m.

That’s far ahead of schedule. The southbound freeway was closed at 9 p.m. Friday from Interstate 8 through downtown to just before Route 94 and was not set to reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure occurred so crews could repair a bridge deck over Route 163, prompting a week’s worth of warnings to drivers to seek alternate routes.

All lanes open on southbound I-5. Thank you San Diego!! pic.twitter.com/P2E7nKKRxU — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 10, 2023

“Maintenance crews are out repairing guardrail, patching bridge spalls and performing bridge inspection during this weekend’s I-5 downtown closure,” Caltrans said Saturday.

But heads up: Caltrans will perform a similar closure on the northbound side of I-5 at the end of the month.

That closure will begin Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 a.m., with two lanes of traffic detoured to I-15 and remaining northbound traffic directed to eastbound state Route 94.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said.