Many of us remember how things changed when the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold. When the first wave of lockdowns occurred, the streets were practically empty of traffic as businesses everywhere closed their doors due to quarantine. Pollution even noticeably dropped in some places. But those lockdowns are long over, and in the wake of the pandemic, California has seen a significant surge in traffic accidents and fatalities.

This has led to increased concerns about traffic safety, particularly in San Diego, which has instituted a new campaign to try to stem the tide of traffic fatalities.

The Hard Numbers

According to a news release by TRIP, there has been a disturbing 22 percent increase in traffic fatalities from 2019 to 2022. On top of that, Californians now face a statistically higher chance of being killed in a car crash — 28%, which is nothing less than alarming.

A dramatic increase in traffic accidents not only takes a heavy toll in terms of lives lost and ruined, but there’s also a tremendous economic impact. Traffic accidents can cost billions of dollars each year from lost productivity, medical expenses, property damage, and more. How much? $19.99 billion, according to the US Department of Transportation.

This puts a heavy economic burden on the state, as well as individuals, who may end up paying large deductibles, as well as seeing their insurance premiums spike as insurers struggle to meet ever-increasing payouts. San Diego is no exception to this rise in accidents and has taken steps to combat it (more on that below)

Why Is This Happening?

So, what precisely is causing this surge in traffic fatalities? A number of factors:

The lockdowns during the pandemic led to empty roads, which (ironically) led to more speeding and reckless driving. Now that the roads are full of traffic again, that same reckless driving behavior is proving deadlier.

The widespread use of smartphones has created a problem with distracted driving nationwide.

Like many cities, San Diego also has issues with motorists driving while impaired.

California has long had problems with infrastructure, and that’s no less true in San Diego. Intersections and roads have become more dangerous due to decaying infrastructure.

The Cost of Rising Traffic Accidents

Not only does the spike in traffic accidents cost San Diego motorists in terms of emotional damage and car or medical bills, it can also lead to them paying more for auto insurance — even if they haven’t been in an accident themselves. As Ross Martin at The Zebra points out, San Diego drivers pay $1810 a year for car insurance, which is 18% more than the national average. He also points out that if you’re looking for cheap California car insurance, you could go with a company like Wawasena or Geico, which could cost you hundreds of dollars less annually.

What San Diego is Doing About It

To address some of these issues, San Diego unveiled the Vision Zero campaign, which sought to entirely eradicate traffic fatalities and major injuries in San Diego by 2025. Unfortunately, that goal has proven elusive thus far, in no small part due to California’s urgent need for major infrastructure spending.

But San Diego isn’t giving up on trying to improve road safety. The city has taken a multi-pronged approach to remedying these issues by investing in infrastructure improvements like more traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and better signage in accident-prone areas. Law enforcement is also taking action, stepping up efforts to crack down on dangerous driving behavior like distracted/reckless driving and speeding. San Diego is also working on raising public awareness of these issues and promoting safe driving habits among San Diego motorists.

Staying Safe on the San Diego Roads

So what can you do personally to take steps toward road safety? Fortunately, you’re probably already doing quite a bit of it. Some things you can do include: