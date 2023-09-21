An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A power outage cut off electrical service to thousands of South Bay homes and businesses Thursday, authorities said.

The blackout across neighborhoods in National City struck about 1:20 p.m., initially leaving 5,173 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, according to the utility company.

About an hour later, repair crews had restored electrical service to roughly 4,000 of the affected addresses.

By 3:30 p.m., an SDG&E outage map stated that just 121 customers remained without power, with restoration expected by 4:30 p.m. That would beat initial estimates for them to be back on line by 7 p.m.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, though downed power lines prompted road closures in the 2000 block of D Avenue and 300 block of East 20th Street in National City in the early afternoon.

– City News Service