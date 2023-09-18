A child places a candle at a makeshift memorial in front of the Palmdale station. Photo via @vidcrane X

Those wishing to donate to assist the family of sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was killed over the weekend in Palmdale, were urged Monday to send funds to a foundation established by the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was fatally shot about 6 p.m Saturday while sitting in his patrol car outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station near Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q. His alleged killer was arrested on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“ALADS mourns the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, brutally murdered in an ambush while on duty and working to serve and protect our community,” ALADS said in a statement Monday.

“Ryan had proudly followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who also served as deputy sheriffs for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ryan’s death is a blow to our law enforcement family, many of whom knew and loved both Ryan and his family,” the statement said.

“ALADS requests the community unite with financial support for Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s family during this tragic time. All donations to the ALADS CARES Foundation over the next 30 days will be given to Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s family. Any donation will be greatly appreciated,” the statement said.

Those interested in donating can go to www.alads.org/donate.

