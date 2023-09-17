Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Photo via @LACoSheriff X

A manhunt was underway Sunday for the killer who ambushed a third-generation Los Angeles County sheriff‘s deputy, who was shot while sitting in his patrol car in front of the department’s Palmdale station.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was “found in medical distress” at about 6 p.m. Saturday when a good Samaritan stopped to render aid. The wounded deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in grave condition.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the department announced Clinkunbroomer had died.

According to media reports, Clinkunbroomer was stopped in a patrol car at a red light when he was shot. He was found in front of the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q with a gunshot wound to the head.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Clinkunbroomer’s death during a news conference at the City of Hope Antelope Valley, saying his father and grandfather had also been deputies and that Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just four days earlier.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Luna said “This is so unfair. We’re hurting because we lost somebody. It hurts bad. It sucks, just to put it bluntly. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family.”

Luna struggled to hold back his emotions while discussing what he described as a targeted ambush killing.

“He was just driving down the street,” Luna explained. “And for no apparent reason — and we’re still looking into the specific reasons — somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I’m assuming at this point, because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening. That’s not who this community is and that’s why we stand up here collectively together really asking our community for your assistance as we move forward.”

Luna said homicide detectives were studying videos broadcast during news reports that appear to show a vehicle drive up behind Clinkunbroomer’s patrol car. It was unclear whether this was the suspect, the good Samaritan or someone else. But he also implored anyone who has video or information to provide it to the department.

“We are utilizing every resource available to apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous crime,” the sheriff said. “Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. There is a family here at this hospital grieving an unimaginable loss. We need your help.”

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the shooting, especially in the area of Sierra Highway at around 6 p.m. Saturday, was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Luna said Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department and had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018. He served as a field training officer, which Luna said is a role reserved for only “the best of the best.”

Last week, Clinkunbroomer’s mother, Kim Etzel Clinkunbroomer, posted several photos of her son and his fiancé on Instagram with the message: “We are so excited to add to our family. Congrats to our son Ryan and his fiancé Brittany.”

During an overnight procession, law enforcement officers escorted Clinkunbroomer’s body to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

He is believed to be the first Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty since the Oct. 5, 2016 shooting death of 29-year department veteran Sgt. Steve Owen, 53. Owen, who worked out of the Lancaster sheriff’s station, was shot while investigating a reported break-in.

City News Service contributed to this article.