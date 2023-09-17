The spot for a planned exercise area along the San Marcos Creek trail. Photo credit: san-marcos.net/

San Marcos will close part of Via Vera Cruz Road for road and trail projects beginning Thursday, but businesses will remain open during the work.

The closure, for the San Marcos Creek Project, city officials said, is between San Marcos Boulevard and Discovery Street, with no date set for its conclusion.

“The closure is expected to last a few months,” the city states on the web page detailing the work.

Construction crews will be working on the following projects:

Installing storm drains, curbs and gutters;

Paving the road and sidewalks, and

Striping the road and adding bike lanes.

To complete road improvements, Via Vera Cruz will be fully closed between San Marcos Blvd and Discovery Street starting as early as Thursday, Sept. 21. The closure is expected to last a few months. Via Vera Cruz and the bridge will reopen at the same time to through traffic. pic.twitter.com/xlBnHihYBa — City of San Marcos, California (@sanmarcoscity) September 17, 2023

Businesses at Galleria Vera Cruz and Via Marco Plaza will be affected, but will stay open despite the work, with access from San Marcos Boulevard.

In addition, Shea Homes will construct an exercise area along the San Marcos Creek trail. The new facility will be separated from the road with landscaping and will be located on an elevated pad above Craven Road.

In addition, the city is working on a 214-acre project adjacent to the creek. Officials said the project should reduce flooding, improve traffic flow around the creek area and better preserve habitat. A new park also will be added.

– City News Service