A helmet and flowers sit atop a rack at New York City’s Engine Co. 55 firehouse in New York City on 9/11. Eric Draper/National Archives

Ceremonies at the University of San Diego and the USS Midway Museum will be among the remembrances in the San Diego area Monday to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks 22 years ago.

The 8:15 a.m. USD event “will both reflect on the past and look forward to a more peaceful future,” the university said in statement.

“USD will honor those who died on September 11, 2001, and shine a light on current day efforts to foster peace.”

In that spirit, the event will be in the KIPJ Theatre at USD’s Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies.

Just outside the Kroc School sits a 9/11 memorial that includes a fountain surrounded by 3,000 glass plaques with the names and hometowns of the people who died.

Speakers at Monday’s event will include USD President James T. Harris III and San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo.

Afterward, there will be a presentation from an ROTC Color Guard, including a rendition of “Taps,” and an interfaith prayer.

At 2:30 p.m., the USS Midway Museum will have a remembrance ceremony on the ship’s flight deck in partnership with FDNY Retirees of San Diego, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, National City FD, SDFF Emerald Society and The Wounded Warrior Project. The Midway is located at 910 N. Harbor Drive.

Monday’s events come one day after the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, in which some 1,000 people scaled 110 flights of stairs — the same number as were in the World Trade Center towers.

The Hilton San Diego Bayfront hosted the Sunday event, with firefighters, police officers, military members and civilians joining together “in a spirit of remembrance and courage to honor the memories of those lost 22 years ago,” according to a statement from the event’s organizer, the nonprofit Firefighter Aid.

Each climber wore the name of a first responder who died on 9/11/2001.

“We climb in memory, and to honor each of the fallen 343 FDNY, 23 NYPD, and 37 Port Authority heroes, and to raise awareness of the sacrifices made by firefighters everywhere,” Firefighter Aid said.

In addition, Miramar National Cemetery on Monday will break ground on San Diego’s first Gold Star Families Memorial, honoring the families of those who have lost a loved one while they served in the country’s armed forces. The monument will be the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the area.