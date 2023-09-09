Detour signs on southbound I-5 on Saturday morning. Courtesy Caltrans

A major stretch of southbound Interstate 5 remains closed until Monday morning to repair a bridge deck over Route 163, prompting warnings to drivers to seek alternate routes.

“Maintenance crews are out repairing guardrail, patching bridge spalls, and performing bridge inspection during this weekend’s I-5 downtown closure,” Caltrans said.

The southbound freeway was closed at 9 p.m. Friday from Interstate 8 through downtown to just before Route 94 and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

The affected area for the southbound I-5 closure in downtown San Diego. Photo credit: Caltrans

Southbound vehicles are being diverted onto eastbound Interstate 8, then south on either Route 163 or Interstate 805, depending on the driver’s destination.

At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on- ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic, according to Caltrans.

Drivers headed to San Diego International Airport were advised to take Route 163 and follow signs to the airport.

Construction crews overnight placing a new bridge deck on I-5 over SR-163. The area remains closed until 5am Monday. Please use https://t.co/pt1qWYJmgc for the latest traffic information. pic.twitter.com/EmqpqPklGL — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 9, 2023

Caltrans will be performing a similar closure on the northbound side of I-5 at the end of the month.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”