The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a hot weekend for the region, with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s in most areas.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the county deserts from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“It looks like another very warm to hot day is shaping up for SoCal today, with high temperatures from 5-10 degrees above average,” the weather service said. “It should be a little cooler on Sunday, but the nights will be warmer than usual.”

Highs on Saturday will be 79 to 84 near the coast, 88 to 93 inland, 91 to 96 in the western valleys, 96 to 101 near the foothills, 91 to 101 in the mountains and 109 to 112 in the deserts.

At the beaches, swells from Hurricane Jova off Baja California will bring high surf and dangerous rip currents, with up to 8 feet in northern Orange County, and 3 to 5 feet locally.