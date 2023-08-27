A construction worker drinks water in temperatures that have reached well above triple digits in Palm Springs. REUTERS/David Swanson

A heat wave is coming to Southern California, with near-record temperatures expected early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the San Diego County valleys between 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with dangerously hot conditions of up 116 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to range between 95 to 107 degrees in the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, the NWS said.

High temperatures today are forecast to be 4 to 8 degrees warmer than yesterday, with continued warming expected into Tuesday. Here is a look at highs today. pic.twitter.com/Kzvqw9j7uH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 27, 2023

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. It suggests learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

The heat won’t last for too long, forecasters said, as cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday through the rest of the week.

City News Service contributed to this article.