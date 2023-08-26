Photo via Pixabay

A heat wave is coming to San Diego, with near-record temperatures in North and East County expected early next week, forecasters said Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for San Diego County valleys from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with dangerously hot conditions of up to 116 degrees.

Most temperatures are expected to range between 95 to 107 degrees in the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.

Some cooling is possible later in the week, according to forecasters, but until then they advise that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Temps will continue to heat up Sunday through Tuesday, with the peak of the heat Monday and Tuesday. The heat won't last for too long though, as cooler temperatures are in store Wednesday through the rest of the week.



Stay hydrated and cool, friends! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lXnqWUSWak — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 26, 2023

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. The advisory further suggests learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

– City News Service