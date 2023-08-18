Photo credit: @SDHumane via Twitter

With Hurricane Hilary taking aim for the region, officials, including the San Diego Humane Society, are urging pet and livestock owners to be prepared.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond also is hosting an event in Vista at 9 a.m. Saturday to distribute free emergency pet kits, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive emergency plan for owners and their pets.

Desmond will be joined by County of San Diego Animal Services at Buena Vista Park, 1601 Shadowridge Drive.

With heavy rain and wind expected, animals need to be kept dry and safe from the elements. In case severe weather leads to flooding, power outages and damage, Humane Society officials call it essential to have an evacuation plan for all animals — big and small.

Their tips include:

Ensuring animals stay dry. Pets should be kept inside and livestock should have a safe place to take cover from the wind and rain.

Providing clean water and safe food. Ensure your animals have access to clean water and that their food is protected from contamination by wind, rain and debris.

Preparing an emergency kit. Put all of your daily pet supplies in a water-proof container. Gather a two-week supply of food, water and pet medications. Don’t forget shot records, bowls, crates, bedding and toys.

Locating your pet’s carriers early, especially if they have been stored in a garage,

and make sure your pet is comfortable using it. Identify where your pet hides when they are stressed and scared so they can be located easily. If you have large animals/livestock, have trailers or travel containers available for all of

them. Create a plan for loading and unloading, and practice if possible.

For more, including Humane Society contacts, see the agency’s preparedness web page.