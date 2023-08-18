An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

From distributing free sandbags to installing generators and pre-staging emergency equipment, the San Diego region is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

Hilary is now a category 4 hurricane, but is expected to fade to a tropical storm by the time it reaches San Diego. Nevertheless, meteorologists are forecasting heavy rain starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday along with gusty winds.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said rainfall is expected to be 2 to 4 inches west of the mountains, 5 to 10 inches in the mountains and 4 to 7 inches in the deserts. All of Southern California is on a flood watch.

San Diego Gas & Electric said it is increasing the number of field crews and pre-staging equipment to respond to potential outages so power can be restored as quickly and safely as possible to customers.

AT&T said its crews installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities, and moved electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels. Additionally, a network team is on standby and prepared to deploy if needed.

“We’ve worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews and are ready to respond if needed,” said Marc Blakeman, president of AT&T California.

San Diego’s Stormwater Department began placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, especially crossings around the San Diego River. Crews are also cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup and monitoring 15 pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.

Sandbags can be picked up at 10 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty bags.

Tips for staying safe during a major storm are available online from the County News Center.