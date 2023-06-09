High surf at the Ocean Beach Pier. Courtesy OnScene.TV

On Saturday, June 10, the city of San Diego will host the second in a series of community workshops to share information about the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project and gather input from San Diegans from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City staff and engineering consultants will share a summary of the public input received so far during the project, seek ideas for potential replacement pier features and provide an update regarding the current status of the 56-year-old pier at Liberty Station Conference Center 2600 Laning Road, San Diego.

Public input gathered during the workshop will be used by the engineering consultants to develop several design alternatives for the potential replacement of the pier. Other factors that will be considered in developing the design alternatives include community impacts, environmental permitting, sustainability, operational usage, cost, and historical significance.

The design alternatives are expected to be presented to the public this fall and the preferred design alternative is expected to be selected in early 2024.

The Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project aims to provide a long-term solution for the pier through a potential replacement. A 2018 study determined that the pier has reached the end of its service life. As a result, the city has decided that pursuing a potential replacement of the pier is the best option considering the ongoing costs of repairs, the need to modernize the existing facility, and the anticipation of future sea level rise.