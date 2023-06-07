Photo by Chris Stone

A slight chance of light showers was predicted for Wednesday as a low-pressure system begins to exit California, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures for inland areas were likely to increase Wednesday with higher temperatures on Thursday and warming continuing into Friday.

It was expected to be partly cloudy at the coast Wednesday with highs from 67 to 71. The valleys were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs from 69 to 74. The mountains were likely to be partly cloudy with highs from 66 to 76. The deserts should be mostly sunny with highs from 91 to 95, the NWS said.

Another low-pressure system from the west could move into California over the weekend bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of San Diego County.

The marine layer was likely to remain deep into next week, then drying and warming going into the middle of next week.

— City News Service