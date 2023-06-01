SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing rose to $64 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at the Rolando Food4Less, at 5975 University Ave. It is worth $45,846, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 17, 21, 23, 30 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $63 million.

The drawing was the 57th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service