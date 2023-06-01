There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing rose to $64 million.
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at the Rolando Food4Less, at 5975 University Ave. It is worth $45,846, the California Lottery announced.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 17, 21, 23, 30 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $63 million.
The drawing was the 57th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.
– City News Service