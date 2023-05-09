Having a dog is a wonderful thing but it also comes with a lot of responsibility — and that includes picking up poop.

Project Clean Water, a county-wide initiative dedicated to protecting water quality in San Diego County, has launched “Keep San Diego Doody Free.”

The public education campaign is aimed at encouraging dog owners to pick up and properly dispose of dog waste regularly on their property and when walking their dogs to help reduce bacteria in our waterways.

“Picking up after your dog might not seem like a stormwater problem but in reality dog waste is one of the many seemingly small sources of pollution that can add up to big problems for water quality, and even human health,” said Chelsea McGimpsey of Project Clean Water. “Dog waste left on the ground can be washed into storm drains that lead directly to our streams, lakes, and beaches. This waste carries harmful bacteria, which can affect the health of aquatic wildlife, ourselves and our children.”

Pet owners in San Diego County have over 600,000 dogs of all shapes and sizes, and it’s estimated that all their poop combined adds up to about 136 million pounds per year. Dog waste contains bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can pollute our waterways if not picked up and properly disposed of. If left on the ground, dog waste can get washed into storm drains and end up in our waterways where it can cause illness in humans and ecological issues.

“Unfortunately, dog waste is not fertilizer, and the bacteria in it does not stay in the same spot as it decomposes. If not properly disposed of it will get washed down storm drains where it is not treated before entering our waterways. This can make us sick and contaminate our environment, including the beaches and lakes we fish and swim in” said McGimpsey. “Luckily, picking up after your dog is really easy! We ask all dog owners to carry poop bags with them, ensure the poop gets properly disposed of in a trash receptacle and clean up your yard, especially before it rains.”

The campaign was launched over the weekend at San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals. For more information about “Keep San Diego Doody Free” and to learn more about the importance of properly disposing of dog waste visit projectcleanwater.org/doody.

Project Clean Water is a county-wide initiative dedicated to protecting water quality in San Diego County. The initiative fosters greater awareness of everyday actions people can take to reduce runoff and stormwater pollution. Project Clean Water is made up of 21 agencies that offer a centralized point of access for water quality information, resources, and water management plans. Project Clean Water encompasses all 11 of the regional watersheds. The goal is to support the region’s water quality on behalf of healthy ecosystems and communities. For more information: www.projectcleanwater.org

