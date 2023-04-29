Wildflowers along the trail in Palm Canyon. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

The winter rains have created a buzz about superblooms in Southern California so Take a Hike, San Diego went out recently to look for wildflowers. Our excursion took us to completely different locations.

Palm Canyon, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Located in the desert about a two-hour drive from San Diego, Anza-Borrego is California’s largest state park and is very popular during the spring wildflower season.

One of its better known trails is the Palm Canyon Trail, a 3-mile round trip hike with an elevation of 700 feet. The trail is near the Visitor Center and is easy to find. After paying admission to the park, you’ll be able to find parking available near the trail entry.

At the start, it’s an easy hike on a sandy path with a stream flowing past you. We didn’t have to go very far to find a bounty of bright, yellow brittlebush flowers. The trail slowly turned rockier and more challenging, taking us past boulders and rock outcroppings.

Please use caution as this time of the year is hot in the park and there’s not a lot of shade on the hike. So, carry plenty of water, use sunblock and pace yourself.

Highlight: The hike ends near a grove of palm trees and an area with a waterfall and small pools that you can wade in. It’s a spectacular oasis to come upon after hiking in the desert heat.

Palm Canyon, Balboa Park

Here’s a pleasant hike in our backyard that is easier to get to and definitely less challenging.

Palm Canyon is a hidden jewel, a short hike located across from the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. You descend a large wooden staircase into a lush, shady canyon of more than 450 palms, including an original group of Mexican fan palms dating back to 1912.

There are two trails — a lower and an upper trail. The lower trail is an easy stroll but it ends suddenly at an area that is closed off by a chain-link fence. The upper trail is longer and a little more challenging but more scenic. It takes you on the back side of the International Cottages and ends at a path behind the Automotive Museum.

Highlight: The upper trail ends in an uncrowded cactus garden that also offers a great view of the Cabrillo Bridge, perfect for social media worthy photos.

Wildflowers along the Garden Trail in Balboa Park. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

Rose Garden, Balboa Park

This trail is behind the Inez Grant Parker Memorial Rose Garden in Balboa Park and is easy to get to. Park in any of the lots near the Fleet Science Center and then take the pedestrian bridge over Park Boulevard to the Rose Garden. Go left to a large cactus garden and you’ll come upon a dirt trail that leads to Zoo Place, across from the zoo’s parking lot. You’ll go past a variety of flowers — pink Dicots, Agaves and orange Lion’s Ears.

Highlight: Head back toward the Rose Garden on the lower part of the trail and you’ll be chest high in bright yellow Garland Daisy bushes. There’s also a nice view of Morley Field across the way.

As always, happy hiking!

Although he was raised in the urban jungles of New York, Luis Monteagudo loves to hike and enjoy the outdoors. He has hiked in the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Zion National Park and the Oregon Coast among many other locations. If you have any hikes you’d like to recommend, let him know at luism@timesofsandiego.com.