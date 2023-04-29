A wave pounds a surfer at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

A chance of rain was expected to increase in San Diego County for the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

About a half-inch of rain was predicted for Wednesday through Thursday. The mountains could get between one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with possible measurable snow above 6,000 feet.

Periods of gusty winds during the afternoons and evenings were forecast as well, with the potential to reach the advisory threshold for the mountains and deserts, most likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Warm days were predicted for inland San Diego through this weekend, while coastal areas remain cooler with low clouds from a shallow marine layer. Saturday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the high 60s near the coast, in the 70s in the valleys, 82 to 92 in the mountains, and up to 106 in the desert, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and the 70s in the desert.

Hot and dry conditions may continue to affect the lower deserts through Sunday. Inland valleys were predicted to be hot Saturday but begin to cool Sunday.

High pressure was expected to break down and shift east on Sunday as a low-pressure system moved in from the north, bringing breezy and cooler conditions and possible rain by midweek.

Temperatures were predicted to be below normal for most of the week.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Sunday. A deepening trough of low pressure could lead to stronger onshore flow by Sunday into Monday. Monday may be the windiest day, with a moderate to high chance of gusts in the outer waters reaching 25 knots. Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet were expected on Monday as well

–City News Service