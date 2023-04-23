Spring break in Coronado. Photo via @CoronadoCity Twitter

The shoreline at Coronado was opened Sunday to swimmers and beachgoers after county health officials lifted the closure because recent water quality samples again met state health standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued the opening notice on Sunday afternoon.

However, the following beaches remain under advisory, the agency said: Fanuel Park in Mission Bay, Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Tidelands Park in Coronado, La Jolla Cove and San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach.

The Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, and Silver Strand Shorelines will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

City News Service contributed to this article.