Earth Day in Balboa Park. Courtesy photo

The inaugural San Diego EarthFest will take place Saturday where visitors can meet with more than 100 eco-friendly food, product and service vendors, and environmental, conservation and animal rescue groups.

Hosted by Vegan Food Popup, the event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Boulevard and Presidents Way Lawn.

Organizers said several dozen nonprofit groups will be onsite with information booths, such as Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, CAFT, GRID Alternatives San Diego, Global Conservation Force, Vegan Justice and Project Clean Water, Kind Heart Coalition, Urban Corps of San Diego County and PlantDiego. The event schedule will provide a full lineup of entertainment, featuring speakers, cooking demonstrations and live music, as well as family-friendly games.

Visitors can also expect an international food court with 25 local vendors will offer a huge variety of plant-based foods from around the globe and a wide selection of beverages, desserts and pre-packaged snacks and sauces will also be available to purchase.

The event is being sponsored by Brain Excel Neurofeedback, Dr. Bronner’s, Guayakí, Local Roots Kombucha, MyStage, The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Seva Foods and V-dog.

Balboa Park is the previous site of EarthFair, once the world’s largest Earth Day festival, which drew over 60,000 attendees in 2019 and ended in 2022.

“We are so excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Earth Day at Balboa Park,” said Michelle May, director of events for San Diego EarthFest. “This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with eco-friendly local businesses and organizations while celebrating our beautiful planet and learning how to better protect it, so that every day we can choose to live more sustainably.”

For more information, go to www.sandiegoearthfest.com.