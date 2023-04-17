A satellite view of the marine layer over Southern California on Monday. Courtesy NOAA

The atmospheric rivers may have dried up as April began, but coastal San Diego County now has to contend with a heavy marine layer bringing cool weather and drizzle.

“Basically no clearing has occurred in the San Diego coast and valleys, with only partial clearing elsewhere from the lower coastal slopes to the coast,” the National Weather Service said in its Monday afternoon update. “As a result, it was another unseasonably cool

day west of the mountains.”

“Looks like #Graypril is becoming a mainstay this spring,” the agency added in a tweet.

See more For #InternationalHaikuPoetryDay , we humbly present to you, a haiku



Oh sun, where are thee?

Graypril, May Gray, June Gloom… ugh

Gray clouds, BE GONE (please)#CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 17, 2023

Meteorologists said the current deep marine layer will continue into Wednesday morning, with “persistent low clouds for the coast and valleys as well as patchy night and morning drizzle.”

Highs on Tuesday will be just 62 to 65 along the coast, 63 to 68 in the valleys, 57 to 67 in the mountains and 81 to 86 in the deserts.

Warmer and sunnier weather is expected by Thursday, with weekend temperatures 5 degrees or more above average, but the marine layer could keep the beaches cool.